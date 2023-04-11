Back to top

3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

AB Large Cap Growth K (ALCKX - Free Report) : 0.94% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. ALCKX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 10.7% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors (FSELX - Free Report) : 0.68% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FSELX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. FSELX, with annual returns of 21.08% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Hartford Stock HLS IA (HSTAX - Free Report) : 0.51% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. HSTAX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 11.12%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


