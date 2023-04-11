Back to top

Company News for Apr 10, 2023

  • Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC - Free Report) gained 4.3% as the besieged bank continued on its recovery path.
  • Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC - Free Report) surged 21% following a court order denying the theater operator's request to lift a status quo order necessary for its plan to convert preferred shares to common shares.
  • Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI - Free Report) shares plummeted 16% on the apparel maker posting a fall in quarterly profit.
  • Caterpillar Inc.’s (CAT - Free Report) shares fell 2% on the broader industrial sector slowdown.

