Energy Transfer LP (ET) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Energy Transfer LP (ET - Free Report) closed at $12.51 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy-related services provider had lost 0.71% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.04% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.
Energy Transfer LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Energy Transfer LP is projected to report earnings of $0.37 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.61 billion, up 24.97% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $103.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.42% and +15.22%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Energy Transfer LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Energy Transfer LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.77 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.31.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
