Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Q3 Earnings

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) reported $145.59 million in revenue for the quarter ended February 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.1%. EPS of -$0.04 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $149.66 million, representing a surprise of -2.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tilray Brands, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Cannabis business: $47.55 million versus $55.73 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.6% change.
  • Revenues- Wellness business: $12.02 million compared to the $13.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Beverage alcohol business: $20.64 million versus $22.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.
  • Revenues- Distribution business: $65.39 million compared to the $60.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


