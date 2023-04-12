See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 11th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ADT Inc. (ADT - Free Report) is a smart-home solutions providing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.
Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Amerant Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 60 days.
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG - Free Report) is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13% downward over the last 60 days.
