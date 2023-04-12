We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Moves 1.36%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Marathon Oil (MRO - Free Report) closed at $26.11, marking a +1.36% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 12.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Marathon Oil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 34.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.7 billion, down 2.99% from the year-ago period.
MRO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $7.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.58% and -12.44%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Oil should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.66% lower. Marathon Oil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Marathon Oil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.06.
Also, we should mention that MRO has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.53 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
