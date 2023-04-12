We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Moves 0.83%: What You Should Know
Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $87.61, moving +0.83% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had lost 3.18% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 0.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Copa Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.82, up 302.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $816.7 million, up 42.88% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.63 per share and revenue of $3.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +40.8% and +12.96%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% higher. Copa Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Copa Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.47 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.35.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.