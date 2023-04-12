We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know
Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS - Free Report) closed at $14.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Vipshop Holdings Limited as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, up 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.77 billion, down 5.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $15.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.45% and +1.83%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.52% higher. Vipshop Holdings Limited currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Vipshop Holdings Limited is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 36.97, so we one might conclude that Vipshop Holdings Limited is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
