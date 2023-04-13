We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) closed at $136.40, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the web search company had lost 0.01% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Baidu Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.21, up 24.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.45 billion, down 0.73% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.54 per share and revenue of $20.13 billion, which would represent changes of +35.13% and +10.14%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Baidu Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Baidu Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.37.
Meanwhile, BIDU's PEG ratio is currently 0.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.47 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
