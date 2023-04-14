Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.8% downward over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) is a bank holding company for FinWise Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 11% downward over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) is an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.


