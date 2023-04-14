Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 13, 2023

  • Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL - Free Report) decreased 9.2% even after it hiked its first-quarter profit guidance because the revised number still fell short of average analyst expectations.
  • Shares of Apple Inc.’s (AAPL - Free Report) supplier Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS - Free Report) plunged 12.3% after reports emerged that the tech giant was considering changing the buttons on iPhone 15 and that the change would be particularly unfavorable for the supplier.
  • JD.com, Inc.’s (JD - Free Report) shares lost 7.6% alongside other Chinese stocks traded in the United States, with escalating diplomatic tension between the two countries.
  • Dow Inc.’s (DOW - Free Report) shares added 1.3% as the chemicals industry has benefited from a shift in global feedstock costs.

