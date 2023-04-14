The Progressive Corporation’s ( PGR Quick Quote PGR - Free Report) first-quarter 2023 earnings per share of 65 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 as well as our estimate of $1.50. The bottom line declined 20.7% year over year. Shares lost 4.4% in the pre-market trading session, reflecting the earnings underperformance. The Progressive Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Progressive (PGR) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top Estimates
The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR - Free Report) first-quarter 2023 earnings per share of 65 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 as well as our estimate of $1.50. The bottom line declined 20.7% year over year.
Shares lost 4.4% in the pre-market trading session, reflecting the earnings underperformance.
Behind the Headlines
Net premiums written were $16.1 billion in the quarter, rising 22% from $13.2 billion a year ago and beating our estimate of $14.6 billion.
Net premiums earned grew 15% to $13.5 billion and beat our estimate of $12.6 billion.
Net realized gains on securities were $71.8 billion compared with a gain of $445.3 million in the year-ago quarter.
Operating revenues were about $14.2 billion, up 15.8% year over year. This improvement was driven by a 15% increase in premiums, 18.5% higher fees and other revenues, a 7.1% increase in service revenues and 73.2% higher investment income. The top line exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.1 billion and our estimate of $13.1 billion.
Total expenses increased 20% year over year to $13.7 billion due to 20% higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, 16% higher policy acquisition costs and a 23% rise in other underwriting expenses. Our estimate was $12 billion.
The combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 450 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level to 99.
March Policies in Force
Policies in force were solid in the Personal Auto segment, increasing 11% from the year-ago month’s figure to 19.2 million. Special Lines improved 5% to 5.6 million.
In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Direct Auto increased 15% year over year to 11 million, while Agency Auto increased 5% to 8.2 million.
Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 7% year over year to 1.1 million. The Property business had 2.9 million policies in force, up 4%.
Financial Update
Progressive’s book value per share was $26.32 as of Mar 31, 2023, down 1.2% from $28.31 on Mar 31, 2022.
Return on equity in March 2023 was 0.1%, down 200 basis points (bps) year over year. The total debt-to-total capital ratio deteriorated 30 bps to 27.5.
Zacks Rank
Progressive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Upcoming Releases
W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB - Free Report) will report first-quarter 2023 earnings on Apr 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter is pegged at $1.20, suggesting an increase of 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
WRB’s bottom line beat estimates in the last four quarters.
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV - Free Report) will report first-quarter 2023 earnings on Apr 19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter is pegged at $3.74, suggesting a decrease of 11.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
TRV’s bottom line beat estimates in the last four quarters.
RLI Corporation (RLI - Free Report) will report first-quarter 2023 earnings on Apr 19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter is pegged at $1.21, suggesting a decrease of 15.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
RLI’s bottom line beat estimates in the last four quarters.