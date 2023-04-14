We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
E.ON SE (EONGY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
E.ON SE (EONGY - Free Report) closed at $13.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.92% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.94%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 18.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's gain of 9.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.
E.ON SE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, E.ON SE is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.45%.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $76.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.51% and -36.8%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for E.ON SE should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.18% higher within the past month. E.ON SE is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that E.ON SE has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.61 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.79.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.