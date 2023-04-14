Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 14, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT - Free Report) increased 2.2% on a rally in tech stocks.
  • Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX - Free Report) jumped 4.6% on expectations that the rise in its new subscriber base would drive its profitability.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s (DAL - Free Report) shares lost 1.1% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share.
  • Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s (HOG - Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% after it announced that chief financial officer Gina Goetter was leaving the company at the end of this month.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - free report >>

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) - free report >>

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks computers