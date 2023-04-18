Synopsys (SNPS) Launches ZeBu Server 5 Emulation System

Synopsys Inc. ( SNPS Quick Quote SNPS - Free Report) recently introduced the first-of-its-kind ZeBu Server 5 emulation system. It can deliver up to 30 billion gates capacity, two times higher throughput and improved energy use with less than half power consumption compared with its predecessor.
The ZeBu Server 5 is the latest addition to Synopsys’ hardware-assisted verification portfolio. The server aims to accelerate the deployment of complex system-on-chips and multi-die systems by addressing the software bring-up, power optimization and debug challenges. Its additional horsepower enhances electronics digital twin capabilities, which enable designers to speed up the development of the production-ready silicon.
More than 400 billion gates of Synopsys ZeBu Server 5 emulation system have been sold all over the world in the first year. Since the emulation system is cloud-native, verification engineers can flexibly scale up and down per their project demands.
Synopsys has been benefiting from strong design wins owing to a robust product portfolio. The company’s penetration into new and growing artificial intelligence chip companies is a major growth driver. With the increasing need for enhanced security measures, considering the rising security threats in interconnected systems laden with software, demand for Synopsys’ solutions is shooting up. Robust growth in software-based verification at both traditional semiconductor and emerging system companies focused on its own in-house design is an upside.
In October 2022, the company, in collaboration with Keysight Technologies, announced the availability of its new millimeter wave radio frequency design flow for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Company’s 16nm FinFET compact technology. In the same month, Synopsys announced the general availability of its Code Sight Standard Edition solution for IntelliJ. It also launched the breakthrough golden signoff ECO solution that addresses lengthy engineering design closure times through a separate deal.
In first-quarter fiscal 2023, the Synopsys Electronic Design Automation segment reported revenues of $874.3 million, gaining 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues jumped 7.2% year over year to $1.36 billion in the last quarter. For second-quarter fiscal 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.38 billion, which suggests an increase of 7.7%.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Synopsys currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SNPS have declined 28.5% in the past year.
Some top-ranked stocks from the broader
Computer and Technology sector are Baidu ( BIDU Quick Quote BIDU - Free Report) , Meta Platforms ( META Quick Quote META - Free Report) and Airbnb ( ABNB Quick Quote ABNB - Free Report) , each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised 39 cents southward to $2.21 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have risen by a penny to $11.54 per share over the past 30 days. BIDU’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 45.5%. Shares of the company have jumped 1.6% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms' first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised a penny upward to $1.97 per share over the past seven days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by a penny to $10.23 in the past seven days. META’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 8.6%. Shares of the company have gained 5.1% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Airbnb’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward from breakeven to 14 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 52 cents to $3.38 in the past 60 days. ABNB's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 57.2%. Shares of the company have declined 30.8% in the past year.
Image: Shutterstock
Synopsys (SNPS) Launches ZeBu Server 5 Emulation System
Synopsys Inc. (SNPS - Free Report) recently introduced the first-of-its-kind ZeBu Server 5 emulation system. It can deliver up to 30 billion gates capacity, two times higher throughput and improved energy use with less than half power consumption compared with its predecessor.
The ZeBu Server 5 is the latest addition to Synopsys’ hardware-assisted verification portfolio. The server aims to accelerate the deployment of complex system-on-chips and multi-die systems by addressing the software bring-up, power optimization and debug challenges. Its additional horsepower enhances electronics digital twin capabilities, which enable designers to speed up the development of the production-ready silicon.
More than 400 billion gates of Synopsys ZeBu Server 5 emulation system have been sold all over the world in the first year. Since the emulation system is cloud-native, verification engineers can flexibly scale up and down per their project demands.
Synopsys, Inc. Price and Consensus
Synopsys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Synopsys, Inc. Quote
Synopsys has been benefiting from strong design wins owing to a robust product portfolio. The company’s penetration into new and growing artificial intelligence chip companies is a major growth driver. With the increasing need for enhanced security measures, considering the rising security threats in interconnected systems laden with software, demand for Synopsys’ solutions is shooting up. Robust growth in software-based verification at both traditional semiconductor and emerging system companies focused on its own in-house design is an upside.
In October 2022, the company, in collaboration with Keysight Technologies, announced the availability of its new millimeter wave radio frequency design flow for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Company’s 16nm FinFET compact technology. In the same month, Synopsys announced the general availability of its Code Sight Standard Edition solution for IntelliJ. It also launched the breakthrough golden signoff ECO solution that addresses lengthy engineering design closure times through a separate deal.
In first-quarter fiscal 2023, the Synopsys Electronic Design Automation segment reported revenues of $874.3 million, gaining 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues jumped 7.2% year over year to $1.36 billion in the last quarter. For second-quarter fiscal 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.38 billion, which suggests an increase of 7.7%.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Synopsys currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SNPS have declined 28.5% in the past year.
Some top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) , Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) and Airbnb (ABNB - Free Report) , each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised 39 cents southward to $2.21 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have risen by a penny to $11.54 per share over the past 30 days.
BIDU’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 45.5%. Shares of the company have jumped 1.6% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms' first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised a penny upward to $1.97 per share over the past seven days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by a penny to $10.23 in the past seven days.
META’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 8.6%. Shares of the company have gained 5.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Airbnb’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward from breakeven to 14 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 52 cents to $3.38 in the past 60 days.
ABNB's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 57.2%. Shares of the company have declined 30.8% in the past year.