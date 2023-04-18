We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.28, moving -1.37% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 37.57% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.
YPF Sociedad Anonima will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, YPF Sociedad Anonima is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 71.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.28 billion, up 17.73% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.86 per share and revenue of $17.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of -34.47% and -3.73%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.81% higher. YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note YPF Sociedad Anonima's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.23. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.86.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.