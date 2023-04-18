We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Dynamics (GD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
General Dynamics (GD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $229.46, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 4.37% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.21% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from General Dynamics as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.56, down 1.92% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.32 billion, down 0.75% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.69 per share and revenue of $41.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.1% and +4.15%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% lower. General Dynamics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, General Dynamics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.94. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.94.
Also, we should mention that GD has a PEG ratio of 2.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.