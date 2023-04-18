Back to top

Company News for Apr 18, 2023

  • Shares of M&T Bank Corporation ((MTB - Free Report) ) jumped 7.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $4.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.98 per share.
  • Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.’s ((RXDX - Free Report) ) shares surged 69.7% on news that the company will be acquired by Merck & Co., Inc. ((MRK - Free Report) ) for $10.8 billion.
  • Shares of Netflix, Inc. ((NFLX - Free Report) ) declined 1.8% on the broader communication services slump.
  • Arista Networks, Inc.’s ((ANET - Free Report) ) shares declined 0.1% on the broader communication services slump.

