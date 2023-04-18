Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Lockheed (LMT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) reported $15.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%. EPS of $6.43 for the same period compares to $6.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.85 billion, representing a surprise of +1.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lockheed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Aeronautics: $6.27 billion compared to the $6.20 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.
  • Net sales- Rotary and Mission Systems: $3.51 billion compared to the $3.55 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
  • Net sales- Missiles and Fire Control: $2.39 billion compared to the $2.49 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.
  • Net sales- Space: $2.96 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.6%.
  • Operating Profit- Aeronautics: $675 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $646.76 million.
  • Operating Profit- Space: $280 million versus $242.75 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Rotary and Mission Systems: $350 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $388.80 million.
  • Operating Profit- Missiles and Fire Control: $377 million versus $345.73 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Lockheed have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

