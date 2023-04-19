We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United (UAL) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2023, United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) reported revenue of $11.43 billion, up 51.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.63, compared to -$4.24 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.73, the EPS surprise was +13.70%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how United performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Passenger load factor: 79.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 82.19%.
- Passenger revenue per available seat mile: 15.63 cents versus the five-analyst average estimate of 15.84 cents.
- Total revenue per available seat mile: 17.39 cents compared to the 17.62 cents average estimate based on five analysts.
- Available seat miles (ASMs): 65720 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 64965.23 million.
- Cost per available seat mile (CASM): 17.46 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 16.13 cents.
- Average fuel price per gallon: $3.33 compared to the $3.32 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): 52532 million compared to the 53552.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Fuel gallons consumed: 952 MGal versus the four-analyst average estimate of 942.66 MGal.
- Average yield per revenue passenger mile: 19.56 cents versus 19.28 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
- Operating revenue- Total passenger revenue: $10.27 billion compared to the $10.23 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Operating revenues- Other: $757 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $677.66 million.
- Operating revenue- Cargo: $398 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $481.71 million.
Shares of United have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.