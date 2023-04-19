Back to top

Company News for Apr 19, 2023

  • Shares of Bank of America Corporation ((BAC - Free Report) ) rose 0.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.94 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation’s ((LMT - Free Report) ) shares gained 2.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $6.43 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.07 per share.
  • Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ((BK - Free Report) ) increased 1.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.13 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share.
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s ((JBHT - Free Report) ) shares declined 1% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.89 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 per share.

