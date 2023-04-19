Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) reported $1.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14%. EPS of $1.23 for the same period compares to $1.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion, representing a surprise of +6.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Intuitive Surgical, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Da Vinci Installed Surgical System Base: 7779 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7782.71.
  • Total System Units Placed - Total Company: 312 compared to the 284.36 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Instruments and accessories: $985.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $891.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.6%.
  • Revenue- Services: $283.20 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $274.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.6%.
  • Revenue- Systems: $427.40 million compared to the $404.80 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Products (Instruments and Systems): $1.41 billion versus $1.30 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.
  • Gross profit- Service: $193 million versus $175.74 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Product: $920 million compared to the $875.50 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. have returned +9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise