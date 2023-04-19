Back to top

Morgan Stanley (MS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) reported $14.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.9%. EPS of $1.70 for the same period compares to $2.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.91 billion, representing a surprise of +4.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Morgan Stanley performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Book value per common share: $55.13 versus $54.97 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Return on average common equity: 12.4% compared to the 13.57% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Investment banking: $1.33 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.4% change.
  • Revenues- Commissions and fees: $1.24 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.
  • Net interest Revenue: $2.35 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.47 billion.
  • Revenues- Other: $252 million compared to the $96.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Asset management: $4.73 billion compared to the $4.88 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year.
Shares of Morgan Stanley have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

