Amgen (AMGN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Amgen (AMGN - Free Report) closed at $246.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.97%.
Coming into today, shares of the world's largest biotech drugmaker had gained 5.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.23%.
Amgen will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Amgen to post earnings of $3.84 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.15 billion, down 1.39% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.77 per share and revenue of $27.9 billion, which would represent changes of +0.45% and +5.99%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amgen should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.25% higher. Amgen is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Amgen currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.91, so we one might conclude that Amgen is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that AMGN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.98 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.