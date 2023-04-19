We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cummins (CMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cummins (CMI - Free Report) closed at $234.45, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the engine maker had gained 0.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 14.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cummins as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.74, up 17.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.01 billion, up 25.41% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.96 per share and revenue of $32.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.4% and +14.16%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cummins. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. Cummins is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cummins has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.45 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.16.
Investors should also note that CMI has a PEG ratio of 1.37 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
