Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 20, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of U.S. Bancorp ((USB - Free Report) ) gained 2.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 per share.
  • The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s ((TRV - Free Report) ) shares jumped 6.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $4.11 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 per share.
  • Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. ((LAD - Free Report) ) declined 2.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $8.44 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.64 per share.
  • Baker Hughes Company’s ((BKR - Free Report) ) shares rose 3.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.28 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26 per share.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


U.S. Bancorp (USB) - free report >>

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) - free report >>

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) - free report >>

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) - free report >>

Published in

finance insurance oil-energy retail