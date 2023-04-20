We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
KeyCorp (KEY) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
KeyCorp (KEY - Free Report) reported $1.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41, the EPS surprise was +7.32%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how KeyCorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average balance - Total earning assets: $174.69 billion versus $173.92 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Cash Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP): 68% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 61.5%.
- Net Interest margin - Proforma: 2.47% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.69%.
- Net loan charge-offs to average loans: 0.15% compared to the 0.24% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Trust and investment services income: $128 million versus $124.93 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Investment banking and debt placement fees: $145 million versus $151.24 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Service charges on deposit accounts: $67 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $70.49 million.
- Cards and payments income: $81 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $81.05 million.
- Corporate services income: $76 million versus $87.06 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Net interest income (FTE basis): $1.11 billion versus $1.16 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Total Noninterest Income: $608 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $633.46 million.
- Consumer mortgage income: $11 million compared to the $9.41 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of KeyCorp have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.