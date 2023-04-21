We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fluent (FLNT) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Fluent (FLNT - Free Report) closed at $0.76, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the data and analytics company had lost 8.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 2.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Fluent as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Fluent is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $79.65 million, down 10.57% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $364.88 million, which would represent changes of +85.71% and +1.04%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fluent. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Fluent is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Fluent is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.5, so we one might conclude that Fluent is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.