We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Reliance Steel (RS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Reliance Steel (RS - Free Report) closed at $249.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.43% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.87%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the metals service-center company had gained 0.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Reliance Steel as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.70, down 32.3% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.95 billion, down 12.04% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.43 per share and revenue of $14.65 billion, which would represent changes of -28.64% and -13.94%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Reliance Steel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. Reliance Steel is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Reliance Steel is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.6, which means Reliance Steel is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.