Back to top

Image: Bigstock

W.R. Berkley (WRB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, W.R. Berkley (WRB - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.87 billion, up 12.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.00, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.8 billion, representing a surprise of +2.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -15.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how W.R. Berkley performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Combined Ratio - Total: 90.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 88.43%.
  • Expense Ratio: 28.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 28.68%.
  • Loss Ratio - Insurance Segment (Underwriting Ratios): 62.8% compared to the 59.75% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net premiums earned: $2.49 billion compared to the $2.50 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues from non-insurance businesses: $124.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $101.78 million.
  • Net investment income: $223.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $223.35 million.
  • Net investment gains (losses)- Net realized gains on investment sales: $22.61 million versus $107.93 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Insurance service fees: $32.86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.76 million.
  • Other income (loss): $0.11 million compared to the $1.08 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for W.R. Berkley here>>>

Shares of W.R. Berkley have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise