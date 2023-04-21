Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 21, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • American Express Co.’s ((AXP - Free Report) ) shares fell 1% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.40, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64.
  • Lam Research Corp.’s ((LRCX - Free Report) ) shares jumped 7.2% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $6.99, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.53.
  • Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. ((LVS - Free Report) ) surged 3.7% after the company posted first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.28, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17.
  • Shares of Crown Castle Inc. ((CCI - Free Report) ) tumbled 5% after posting first-quarter 2023 adjusted funds from operations per share of $1.91, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Express Company (AXP) - free report >>

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) - free report >>

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) - free report >>

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance reit semiconductor