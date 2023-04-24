Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alcoa (AA - Free Report) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR - Free Report) is a vertically integrated asset manager delivering mortgage and consumer credit solutions.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.0% downward over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix (ASIX - Free Report) is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 17.4% downward over the last 60 days.

