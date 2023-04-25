Back to top

Company News for Apr 24, 2023

  • The Procter & Gamble Co.’s ((PG - Free Report) ) shares surged 3.5% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.37, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32.
  • HCA Healthcare Inc.’s ((HCA - Free Report) ) shares advanced 3.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $4.93, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99.
  • Shares of Regions Financial Corp. ((RF - Free Report) ) fell 2.8% after the company posted first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.62, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65.
  • Shares of Albemarle Corp. ((ALB - Free Report) ) tumbled 10% after Chilean President Gabriel Boric unveiled a new state-led strategy to nationalize its vast resources of lithium mines.

