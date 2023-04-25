Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2023, Bank of Hawaii (BOH - Free Report) reported revenue of $176.69 million, up 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.14, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $177.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.23, the EPS surprise was -7.32%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bank of Hawaii performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.47% compared to the 2.56% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 63.34% compared to the 61.85% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $40.74 million versus $38.44 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $135.96 million compared to the $139.23 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Bank of Hawaii have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

