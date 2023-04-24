We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Avis Budget Group (CAR - Free Report) closed at $173.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.87%.
Coming into today, shares of the car rental company had lost 1.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 0.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.31%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Avis Budget Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.27, down 67.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.5 billion, up 2.87% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $28.95 per share and revenue of $12.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of -50.13% and +0.49%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Avis Budget Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.52% higher. Avis Budget Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Avis Budget Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18, so we one might conclude that Avis Budget Group is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.