Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Tenable (TENB) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, Tenable (TENB - Free Report) reported revenue of $188.84 million, up 18.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.11, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $186.99 million, representing a surprise of +0.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +266.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tenable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Calculated Current Billings: $176800 thousand versus $183040.2 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Subscription Revenue: $171.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $171.12 million.
  • Professional services and other Revenue: $5.56 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.92 million.
  • Perpetual license and maintenance Revenue: $12.18 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $11.58 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tenable here>>>

Shares of Tenable have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise