Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Hope Bancorp (HOPE - Free Report) reported $144.86 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $153.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was -13.16%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hope Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.02% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.38% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 55.94%.
  • Total noninterest income: $10.98 million versus $11 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $133.88 million versus $142.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hope Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Hope Bancorp have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise