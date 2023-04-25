Back to top

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Cactus, Inc. (WHD - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, WHD crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

WHD has rallied 8.7% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests WHD could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider WHD's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 3 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting WHD on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


