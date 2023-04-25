Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Danaher (DHR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Danaher (DHR - Free Report) reported $7.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.8%. EPS of $2.36 for the same period compares to $2.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.03 billion, representing a surprise of +1.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Danaher performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Growth - Organic sales (Core): 6% versus -3.1% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total sales- Diagnostics: $2.38 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.1%.
  • Total sales- Life Sciences: $1.71 billion compared to the $1.70 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -56% year over year.
  • Total sales- Environmental & Applied Solutions: $1.22 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
Shares of Danaher have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

