Compared to Estimates, Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Sherwin-Williams (SHW - Free Report) reported $5.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. EPS of $2.04 for the same period compares to $1.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.84, the EPS surprise was +10.87%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sherwin-Williams performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Paint Stores Group - Net New Stores: 4 compared to the 13 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of Stores - Paint Stores Group: 4628 compared to the 4840 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net sales- Paint Stores Group: $2.86 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
  • Net sales- Consumer Brands Group: $872.70 million versus $621.24 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.8% change.
  • Net sales- Performance Coatings Group: $1.71 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
  • Net sales- Administrative: $0.80 million versus $1.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.3% change.
  • Income Before income tax- Paint Stores Group: $526.70 million versus $554.80 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Performance Coatings Group (PCG)- Adjusted segment profit: $268.80 million versus $245.06 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Consumer Brands Group (CBG)- Adjusted segment profit: $113.80 million compared to the $72.09 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Sherwin-Williams have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

