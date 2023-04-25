Back to top

ABB (ABB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, ABB (ABB - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.86 billion, up 12.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.39 billion, representing a surprise of +6.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +40.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ABB performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Orders received - Robotics & Discrete Automation: $1 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Orders received - Industrial / Process Automation: $2.11 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.60 billion.
  • Orders received - Electrification Products: $4.14 billion versus $3.81 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Orders received - Motion: $2.26 billion versus $1.93 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Motion: $1.94 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.4%.
  • Revenues- Industrial / Process Automation: $1.44 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.
  • Revenues- Electrification Products: $3.59 billion compared to the $3.57 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Robotics & Discrete Automation: $937 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $867 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.4%.
  • Operational EBITA- Robotics & Discrete Automation: $140 million compared to the $112.04 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operational EBITA- Industrial / Process Automation: $205 million versus $188.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operational EBITA- Electrification Products: $677 million compared to the $584.45 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operational EBITA- Motion: $366 million versus $298.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of ABB have returned +10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

