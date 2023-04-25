Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dow Inc. (DOW) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) reported $11.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 22.4%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $2.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.34 billion, representing a surprise of +4.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +56.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dow Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Performance Materials & Coatings: $2.28 billion compared to the $2.12 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Corporate: $83 million compared to the $69.65 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Packaging & Specialty Plastics: $6.11 billion compared to the $5.71 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure: $3.38 billion versus $3.49 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.3% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Packaging & Specialty Plastics: $962 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $953.26 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$88 million compared to the -$65.21 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Performance Materials & Coatings: $231 million versus $79.70 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure: $251 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $258.44 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dow Inc. here>>>

Shares of Dow Inc. have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dow Inc. (DOW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise