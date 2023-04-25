For the quarter ended March 2023, Biogen Inc. (
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2023, Biogen Inc. (BIIB - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.46 billion, down 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.40, compared to $3.62 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.25, the EPS surprise was +4.62%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Biogen Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tecfidera- United States: $74.70 million versus $70.99 million estimated by 19 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.2% change.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- Rest of world: $227.40 million compared to the $221.78 million average estimate based on 19 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tecfidera- Rest of world: $199.80 million versus the 19-analyst average estimate of $196 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.8%.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- United States: $245.40 million versus the 19-analyst average estimate of $273.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.7%.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- Total: $472.80 million versus the 23-analyst average estimate of $493.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.2%.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Fampyra- Total: $24.10 million versus the 23-analyst average estimate of $23.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%.
- Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- Total: $443.30 million compared to the $427.98 million average estimate based on 22 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tecfidera- Total: $274.50 million compared to the $270.62 million average estimate based on 21 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33% year over year.
- Revenue- Product: $1.76 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by 21 analysts on average.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Vumerity- Total: $108.20 million compared to the $151.62 million average estimate based on 20 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Anti-CD20 Therapeutic Programs: $399.50 million compared to the $415.65 million average estimate based on 20 analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
- Revenue- Product- Biosimilars: $192.40 million versus the 19-analyst average estimate of $175.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
Shares of Biogen Inc. have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.