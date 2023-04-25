Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About General Motors Company (GM) Q1 Earnings

General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) reported $39.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. EPS of $2.21 for the same period compares to $2.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.68 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64, the EPS surprise was +34.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how General Motors Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMNA: 723 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 732.49 thousand.
  • Total net sales and revenue- GM Financial: $3.34 billion versus $3.14 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.
  • Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive: $36.65 billion compared to the $35.51 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.
  • Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive-GMI: $3.73 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.97 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.
  • Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive-Corporate: $31 million compared to the $60.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.5% year over year.
  • Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive-GMNA: $32.89 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
  • Operating segments- GM Cruise: -$561 million versus -$533.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating segments- GMNA: $3.58 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.80 billion.
  • Operating segments- Corporate and eliminations: -$330 million compared to the -$309 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating segments- GM Financial: $771 million compared to the $680.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating segments- GMI: $347 million versus $270.10 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of General Motors Company have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

