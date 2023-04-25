Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About OneMain (OMF) Q1 Earnings

OneMain Holdings (OMF - Free Report) reported $855 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. EPS of $1.46 for the same period compares to $2.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $864.65 million, representing a surprise of -1.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how OneMain performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-off ratio: 7.72% compared to the 7.71% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $855 million versus $863.17 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Other income: $24 million versus $31.83 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Investment: $25 million versus $21.83 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses: $470 million compared to the $483.66 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Insurance: $111 million versus $111.26 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total other revenues: $177 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $168.12 million.
Shares of OneMain have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

