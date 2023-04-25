Back to top

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, BankUnited, Inc. (BKU - Free Report) reported revenue of $244.41 million, up 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $264.73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the EPS surprise was -24.73%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BankUnited, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.62% compared to the 2.78% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $35.44 billion versus $35.46 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.08% compared to the 0.23% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $16.54 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $25.03 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE basis): $232.11 million compared to the $243.55 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Other non-interest income: $10.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.58 million.
  • Lease financing: $13.11 million versus $14.30 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Deposit service charges and fees: $5.55 million versus $5.70 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net interest income before provision for loan losses: $227.87 million versus $240.93 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of BankUnited, Inc. have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

