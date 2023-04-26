We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) closed at $4.92, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.58% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 11.95%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.82% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Nu Holdings Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.54 billion, up 75.62% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $7.11 billion, which would represent changes of +250% and +48.36%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.8, which means Nu Holdings Ltd. is trading at a premium to the group.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.