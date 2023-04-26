We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $331.93, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 11.95%.
Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 7.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.27%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vertex Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $2.95 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.31 billion, up 9.9% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.01 per share and revenue of $9.64 billion, which would represent changes of -5.85% and +7.99%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.72% lower. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.76. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.53.
We can also see that VRTX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VRTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.