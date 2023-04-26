We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Oracle (ORCL) Stock Moves -1.45%: What You Should Know
Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) closed at $94.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.45% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 11.95%.
Heading into today, shares of the software maker had gained 5.88% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Oracle as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $1.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.74 billion, up 16.04% from the year-ago period.
ORCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.04 per share and revenue of $49.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.86% and +17.47%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Oracle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Oracle's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.3, which means Oracle is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that ORCL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.