We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
E.ON SE (EONGY) Stock Moves -1.44%: What You Should Know
E.ON SE (EONGY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.01, moving -1.44% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 11.95%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 6.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.27%.
E.ON SE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 3.45% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $76.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.51% and -36.8%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for E.ON SE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. E.ON SE is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, E.ON SE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.9, which means E.ON SE is trading at a discount to the group.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.